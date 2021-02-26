Outriders Free Demo Now Available 

Outriders is an upcoming science-fiction shooter that focuses on multiplayer. It’s essentially another looter shooter which could be great if you’re into the genre and gameplay. Developed under People Can Fly for the current generation and last generation platforms, players won’t have to struggle to find the latest console platforms to enjoy this game. That’s a key benefit right now as there’s a real struggle to find these consoles in the marketplace as is.

With the players stuck on an alien planet, you’ll have to not only face off against hostile enemies and gather resources to continue with the fight. This game was recently delayed not that long ago which pushed the release to April 1, 2021. That’s not an early April fools joke either but that shouldn’t be too much of a wait to endure not and best of all the development team has been promising a demo for players to try out Outriders.

After all, 2020 was a rough year to endure and the developers were likely, not able to get all the plans to give players a chance to try this title out during the different in-person events such as E3 which was outright canceled. Still, the development team has been pushing to get this title out into the fan’s hands and players can dive into a free demo right now.

That demo will give players a few hours to enjoy the game and see how it handles. This should hopefully give players enough time to work on the gameplay to determine if it’s worth the purchase when it launches. As mentioned, that demo can be enjoyed right now but for now, the full game is not expected to launch into the marketplace until April 1, 2021, for the PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and the Xbox Series X/S platforms.