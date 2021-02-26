Absolver Devs Reveals Their Next Game Sifu

If you don’t recall Sloclap just by the developer’s name then you might be familiar with their debut title into the marketplace, Absolver . The video game is a combat-focused title that had typically received positive reviews from critics and fans alike. With the game being released in 2017, we finally know just what the development team has been busy working on next and that’s a brand new brawler-style fighting video game called Sifu.

So far the game was just revealed so we don’t have a ton of information about the title quite yet. With that said, we know that Sifu is a martial arts game with players taking the role of a fighter that is on a journey full of revenge from assassins that have claimed the lives of his family. As you can imagine the journey will be a long and rough one which will put players in a tough position.

The cards are stacked against our protagonist and to survive players will need to make use of everything to get the upper hand. This means keeping a close eye on your surroundings to make use of different objects that can be picked and thrown or leaping off ledges for an aerial assault. As you continue to chip away from the gang of assassin’s our protagonist will only learn and grow stronger to face the leader.

At the moment, we don’t have a specific release date for Sifu quite yet. Instead, the developers are looking to get the game out into the marketplace later this year. However, when it does launch into the marketplace, players will be able to pick up the game for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC platforms.