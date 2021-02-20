World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Expansion Chains of Domination Revealed at BlizzCon

Blizzard revealed the latest update to World of Warcraft Shadowlands: Patch 9.1, called Chains of Domination. It describes the story thus: “Backed by the renewed might of the four Covenants, the champions of the Horde and the Alliance will take the fight for the Shadowlands to the seat of the Jailer’s power.” It’s up to the Champions to unite the Covenants and begin the war within the Maw.

The company showed off the new patch in a cinematic trailer. It reveals the fate of Anduin after he was last seen in the Maw. It also updates us on the movements of the Jailer and Sylvanas Windrunner. Players will be able to explore “a fragment of a long-lost domain” called Korthia, City of Secrets, as well as new areas in Torghast. Players will also be able to continue the Covenant storylines, and catch up with the ones they didn’t join.

Chains of Domination will have a 10-boss raid called the Sanctum of Domination culminating in a fight against Sylvanas herself. It’ll also have an 8-boss Mythic Mega-dungeon called Tazavesh, the Veiled Market. It’ll also add new mounts, armor sets, flying, and other things. Players will now be able to summon their mounts within the Maw as well, though they won’t be able to fly there.

Like all of the BlizzCon reveals, Chains of Domination was leaked the day before. We also saw the reveal of Burning Crusade Classic, an expansion pack for WoW Classic, and the remaster of Diablo II: Resurrected. According to the pre-release materials, this will also prep players for Shadowlands Season 2, which will launch at the same time as Chains of Domination. Blizzard didn’t give an exact release date, but the preparatory patch is due out in March.

Source: World of Warcraft