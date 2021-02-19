The Sinking City Now Available For PlayStation 5

The Sinking City first released back in 2019 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, while Nintendo Switch owners are receiving the game next week. Within The Sinking City, players follow a new Lovecraftian style video game with players taking on the role of an investigator named Charles W. Reed. This private investigator receives a plea of help and it will prove to be his greatest case yet.

Set in the 1920s, a town in Massachusetts has ended up dealing with the occult and it proved to leave this place in shambles. A flood has struck the city, people are vanishing, and its begun to create mass hysteria for those that dwell within the town. Something is out there, what it is and what it’s after is unclear, but hey that’s what you’re here for right?

There’s a bigger play on the horror aspect of The Sinking City for those of you who are looking to dive into something with a bit more suspense. As you explore the world for different clues, battle against enemies, you’re constantly seeking out clues to help solve the mystery.

As mentioned, The Sinking City was available for past platforms already. However, we’re now finally able to dive into this game for the PlayStation 5. If you never had the chance to enjoy this game before and happen to own the PS5 then this is your opportunity. Since this game is not a brand new release, it might be worth diving into our Before You Buy episode coverage for the game. You can view that video embedded below which we offer some of our initial impressions of the title while showcasing some gameplay footage. However, you’ll want to make note that this is not footage or impressions for the PlayStation 5 in particular.

Source: Frogwares