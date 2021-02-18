Mysterious Tactical RPG Called Project Triangle Strategy Revealed

Source: Nintendo

One of the more mysterious reveals at today’s Nintendo Direct was a game called Project Triangle Strategy. We know it’ll be coming some time in 2022, and that it’s a tactical RPG with an innate morality system, and it looks very intriguing. We’ll probably be hearing a lot more about this game in upcoming Directs.

The story takes place on the continent of Norzelia, which is ruled by three separate nations: Aesfrost, Glenbrook, and Hyzante. The three nations have previously warred against each other for resources, and protagonist Serenoa Wolffort, alongside three of his closest companions, is trying to stop war from breaking out again. From the looks of the demo, more party members will join depending on how you play the game.

According to the game’s description and trailer, the in-game choices support a three-part decision system based around Utility, Morality, and Liberty. Characters will be able to “vote” on in-game decisions: “When faced with truly momentous decisions, multiple characters will weigh in by casting their votes on the Scales of Conviction.” The demo expands on what that’ll look like, and it appears each of Serenoa’s three primary companions will represent one of the three parts of the titular “triangle strategy.”

The game itself is a turn-based RPG that lets you use terrain elevations to gain certain advantages. Every character’s attack will depend on where they are on the battlefield as well as what weapon they have equipped. Players are encouraged to survey the battlefield and plan attacks strategically (hence the title) — if you’ve played any Tactics game, you’ve played something very much like this.

The game looks very similar to Octopath Traveler — which, coincidentally, debuted with the “working title” of Project Octopath Traveler. It’s got the 2D art, and the turn-based tactical gameplay. Both were made by Square Enix, so that’s probably not a huge surprise.

The demo is currently available on the Nintendo eShop.