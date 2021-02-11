Kingdom Hearts Series Comes To PC in March Via Epic Games Store

Kingdom Hearts — yes, the entire series — is coming to PC later this year, and it’ll be exclusive to the Epic Games Store.

All of the Kingdom Hearts games — of which there are 600, more or less — have been compiled into four games: Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue, Kingdom Hearts 3 + Re Mind DLC, and Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory. All four will be released on March 30.

Epic Games announced the release today during its spring games showcase. The company has recently promised it will have more exclusive deals and games on the platform going forward, presumably to keep its edge in its competition with Steam — which at this point seems more like a friendly rivalry than the embittered conflict it was when the Store Wars were at their peak.

This marks the first time the Kingdom Hearts series has been released on PC, even though games in the series have appeared on Sony, Nintendo, and Microsoft consoles. It’s quite a coup for the Epic Games Store. All of the games, even the ones originally released on handhelds, have been given HD upgrades, so new PC players can get the complete experience.

We don’t yet know if the games will be exclusive to the Epic Games Store forever, or if they’ll eventually be released on Steam and GOG as well. If you’re wondering why Square Enix finally decided to work with Epic Games, Kingdom Hearts Producer Ichiro Hazama said in an announcement:

Our collaboration with Epic Games is one that stretches back to the development of KINGDOM HEARTS HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue, and as part of this ongoing relationship, the team at Epic Games have been incredibly supportive in helping us make this a reality. Ichiro Hazama

You can preorder the whole series from the Epic Games Store here. While 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX will be $50, the other games will be $60. That puts the total price for the series at $230.