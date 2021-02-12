Axiom Verge 2 coming to Epic Games Store

Epic Games today revealed that Axiom Verge 2, the sequel to 2015’s Axiom Verge, would release this year as an Epic Game Store exclusive.

The game looks like exactly the same kind of old-school side-scrolling fun as the first. According to the website, though, the game will take place in a different world with different characters, different enemies, etc. There’s a hint that you’ll find out more about some dark secret, which hopefully ties it into the series’ larger story.

The reveal came during Epic Games’ spring games showcase earlier today, and it’s the first we heard from the side-scrolling sequel since it was delayed last October. It was originally meant to be released in 2020, but was delayed to some time in 2021. We don’t yet have an exact date, except that it’s still planned to be released some time later this year.

Axiom Verge was formerly announced for the Switch, but not for other platforms. While the language “exclusive to the Epic Store” could be a bit ambiguous, developer Thomas Happ was quick to assure everyone the game was still coming to the Switch. In a blog post on the Axiom Verge 2 website, Happ explained the decision by saying how supportive Epic had been of the game.

He says that money is a factor, as making the game is his full-time job, and he has a family to support. He also says his people spoke with Valve and reached an understanding.

I don’t want to go into too many details about the nature of the arrangement I have with Epic other than to say that I’ve been able to put my stress about how the game will perform out of my mind for a bit and just focus on making the game I want to make. Thomas Happ

Happ also adds that the game will come to Steam eventually, and that he hopes to bring the game to Sony and Microsoft’s consoles as well.