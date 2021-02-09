The Outer Worlds Murder On Eridanos DLC Set To Release By March

The Outer Worlds has players taken the role of a protagonist that survives a lost space shuttle. Waking up from frozen hibernation decades later, our newfound hero is set on a journey that mainly follows a division between a government force and a resistance group. You’ll visit several planets and meet interesting characters all of which will have their reasoning behind standing with the corporation established by the government control and those that wish to break the system in hopes of establishing something that offers a bit more democracy freedom.

Overall the main campaign will force players into deciding between the two pathways, but there are a ton of side quests, places to explore, monsters to slay and loot to be found. There’s even a skill tree that can grant players the ability to craft and tune in the created protagonist towards the desired play style. While the main campaign can be a bit short, there are DLC expansions buffing the overall gameplay experience.

For instance, Obsidian Entertainment put out Peril of Gorgon, a DLC expansion that has players going into a noir themed mystery. Now the focus is on the next expansion which doesn’t have any big details at the moment. We know that this next DLC expansion will be the final storyline for the game and it’s dubbed Murder on Eridanos. While we’re waiting for more information to get released, we do know that this DLC is slated to hit the marketplace before April.

News of the launch window came from Take-Two Interactive’s recent financial results call for investors. It was noted that Murder on Eridanos will be coming out this fiscal year which will end on March 31, 2021. While the development studio, Obsidian Entertainment, was picked up by Microsoft, The Outer Worlds was still able to release on the supported platforms announced prior to the acquisition. Although, while we don’t know if there will ever be a sequel to The Outer Worlds, there’s a chance that if it does get picked back up, it might be locked under Microsoft’s consoles along with the PC platform.