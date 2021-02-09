Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time Hits Next-Gen & Switch Platforms This March

Crash Bandicoot is such a massively recognizable IP for the Sony PlayStation console during the 1990s. Overall the series received three mainline installments before being used for spin-off titles and mobile ports. However, for fans of the IP, we received some good news in 2020 which was the announcement of Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time. Likewise, this game is set a few years after the events of Crash Bandicoot: Warped which came out back in 1998.

Without spoiling too much, Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time follows Neo Cortext and Nefarious Tropy as they managed to escape imprisonment from the end of time and space. Meanwhile, their escape also allowed all sorts of heinous enemies to also flee which leaves Crash to once again and save the day. This is still a platformer but you can expect Crash to sport a few new abilities through the use of some new supernatural masks you’ll be able to uncover throughout the game. Furthermore, the levels are far bigger this time around and you can expect the game to throw players into other characters like Neo Cortex for certain levels.

This game has already been released into the marketplace. Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time could enjoy this game on both the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One platforms. With that said, we did get an announcement today that we’re receiving the game for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and the Nintendo Switch platforms on March 12, 2021. For the next-generation platforms, we’re able to play the title in 4K at 60 FPS.

Likewise, this news comes packed with Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time receiving a free upgrade to those that may already own a copy for the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One platforms. While we wait for the next-generation platforms to hit the marketplace, we suggest checking out our Before You Buy episode coverage down below.