Mass Effect: Legendary Edition PC System Requirements Revealed

The development studio BioWare has been around for years and since its debut into the industry, we’ve seen this company bring out some rather iconic video game franchises. Thanks to the folks over at BioWare we have some pretty incredible narrative-driven RPG titles to dive into such as Baldur’s Gate, Dragon Age, and of course, Mass Effect. With the Mass Effect franchise fans were given the ability to dive into an epic journey as they attempted to save the entire universe which spanned across three video game titles.

Mass Effect took players through a journey full of interesting characters to meet, over the top action moments, quests to partake in, and a storyline that would adapt to the choices you make along the way. Unfortunately, the finale of the trilogy didn’t leave too many fans satisfied, but that wouldn’t stop people from hyping this franchise up and recommending it to other players. With that said, this trilogy can soon be enjoyed on more recent platforms.

BioWare is bringing out a remastered collection called Mass Effect: Legendary Edition which would come packed with the three mainline installments along with all the single-player DLC content besides one. It was unveiled that there was a DLC that ended up getting cut because of the source files being corrupted. Fortunately, this game is still fun of single-player content with several enhancements to give both veteran players and newcomers something to enjoy.

Today we’re finding out the system requirements needed to run Mass Effect: Legendary Edition on the PC platform. If you’re interested in this game for the PC then check on the system requirements below to ensure you’re able to run the game without any notable issues.

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition PC System Requirements

Minimum

CPU: i5 3570 / FX-9350

RAM: 8 GB

GPU: GTX 760 / Radeon 7970

Storage: 120 GB

Recommended

CPU: i7-7700 / Ryzen 7 3700X

RAM: 16 GB

GPU: GTX 1070 / Radeon Vega 56

Storage: 120 GB

Source: Steam