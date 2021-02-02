Square Enix Launches A 25th Tomb Raider Anniversary Website

The Tomb Raider franchise has been around for nearly three decades at this point. This year we are celebrating the franchise’s 25th anniversary which is quite the feat for an IP that had a strong following all these years. We already know that there are three projects in particular for this IP although more details are likely to come out for the franchise throughout this year thanks to this latest website launch from Square Enix.

Time flies and now as we celebrate the 25th anniversary of Tomb Raider, we can get ready to dive back on the past video game installments and potentially see what teases Square Enix will be revealing to fans what’s coming out next. As mentioned, the website was recently uploaded which will be going back to showcase the past Tomb Raider games with each month highlighting one title. We’ll get a look at past marketing materials along with Crystal Dynamic gameplay streams or other archive goodies.

There are quite a few video games to look back on with the first coming out in 1996 and the latest installment, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, hitting the marketplace back in 2018. Fortunately, this IP is going to have plenty of content for fans to go through. We know that there is a new sequel in the works for the Tomb Raider film franchise which recently had a new writer and director attached to the project.

Outside of the film which will again star Alicia Vikander, we know that there is an anime series being developed for the Netflix streaming service. Additionally, there’s a mobile game being developed for fans called Tomb Raider Reloaded. But that’s not all, it was rather recently that we got word of a new Crystal Dynamics Tomb Raider was being developed which is said to tie together the original Tomb Raider franchise and the reboot series that they recently put out into the marketplace.