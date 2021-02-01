New Leak Suggests The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 Releases This Year

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is currently the latest mainline installment to The Legend of Zelda franchise. What made this a big significant hit was that this time around, players will be placed in a large open-world environment with the ability to play through the game’s dungeons, or known as Shrines, in any order. Within The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, players will take on the role of Link after he awakens from a deep slumber that lasted a hundred years.

A mysterious voice alerts Link to reach a ruined Kingdom known as Hyrule where he will learn of Calamity Ganon, the antagonist who had previously destroyed the kingdom, though, during the process, he had trapped himself. It’s a grand journey full of characters to meet, puzzles to solve, and battles to win. Of course, what made things a bit more enticing is the fact that again, you had an enormous world map to explore.

While this game has gone on to become one of the best, if not the very best, installment to the franchise for a lot of players out there. Fortunately, we don’t have to wait too long before we’re able to dive back into that world once again. It was unveiled that Nintendo was working on a sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Unfortunately, that’s about all we got from Nintendo so far.

The teaser shows that there’s a new foe that players will be facing off against. However, just when this game will be coming out is anyone’s guess. Today, we’re finding out that there was a leak from an Austrian retailer called Gameware. According to their website, it looks like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 will be launching in the second quarter of 2021.

Oddly enough this is a game we haven’t seen much information about since its announcement. In fact, quite a few Nintendo IPs that were previously announced have been pretty quiet in terms of development. We have the likes of Bayonetta 3 and Metroid Prime 4 that was also in development for the Nintendo Switch platform so it will be interesting to see if this game actually does make a launch within 2021. With that said, it could very well be a placeholder for the official release date announcement.

According to Austrian retailer Gameware:

-Shin Megami Tensei 3 HD will release in May 2021

-Zelda BOTW 2 would release during the 2nd quarter of 2021 (calendar year or fiscal year?)#Zelda #SMT pic.twitter.com/UM377DZWWo — 🌟 Ezereal 🌟 #Nintendo (@So_Ethereal) January 29, 2021