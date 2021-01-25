Valve Head Gabe Newell Has An Interest In Apex Legends

When it comes to the video game industry, there are quite a few iconic video game developers that have helped create some true masterpieces. Among the ever-growing list of iconic developers is Gabe Newell, the mastermind behind Valve. With so many great IPs that were delivered into the marketplace, most have been interested in seeing just where Gabe will take the studio next. It wasn’t long ago that Half-Life: Alyx launched which seemed to have inspired the studio in creating more single-player video game titles again.

Valve is known for several video game IPs. You have the likes of Half-Life, Portal, and Counter-Strike just to name a small few. However, as mentioned earlier, the studio surprised fans with a return to the Half-Life universe once again in Half-Life: Alyx. This was a VR title that put players into the shoes of Alyx rather than being the fabled Half-Life 3 that so many of us have been waiting for. Still, it looks like there may be more games coming out from the Valve studio shortly.

Gabe Newell recently spoke with 1 News and it was during that conversation that he revealed one of the games he’s particularly interested in trying out. According to the report, Gabe wants to dive into Apex Legends, the surprise release battle royale game from development studio Respawn Entertainment. Gabe hasn’t gotten around to playing that game quite yet but did speak of its popularity among the staff at Valve. However, going one step further, Gabe doesn’t just want to play this game for fun but also use it as a means to get inspiration.

It was in the interview that Gabe noted that he can learn things as a video game developer from different titles released along with other iconic video game developers such as Shigeru Miyamoto. This may be a good while before we see what video game titles released from which Gabe can showcase the inspirations he picked up from this popular battle royale game. However, with that said, we’ll have to wait and keep an eye out for the next big video game reveal over at Valve.