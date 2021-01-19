Fan Discovers Unused Shrine In Breath of The Wild Files

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is just the latest mainline installment to this long-running video game franchise. This time around, players will be placed in a large open-world environment with the ability to play through the game’s dungeons or otherwise known as Shrines in this game, in any order. Its big unveiling had players in awe of the world that they’ll get to dive into when the title launches and fortunately this game lived up to the hype.

Within The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, players will take on the role of Link after he awakens from a deep slumber that lasted a hundred years. A mysterious voice alerts the link to reach a ruined Kingdom known as Hyrule where he will learn of Calamity Ganon, the antagonist who had previously destroyed Hyrule, though, during the process, he had trapped himself within the Kingdom. Ultimately, Link will have to train and prepare for a battle against Calamity Ganon before he escapes and destroys the world.

It’s a game that grew in massive popularity and even rivals another iconic installment to the franchise as the best title in the series. Wherever this game stands on your list, chances are you had quite a bit of fun going through this adventure. However, it looks like the game might have been a bit longer originally as a fan discovered an interesting file within the game. From the look of things, Nintendo had another Shrine planned but never used.

According to the YouTube channel, Waikuteru, the Shrine was discovered in the files but it’s more or less a template to be used as a Shrine. This could mean that modders will have an easier time making up new Shrines. It’s an interesting discovery for such a massively popular game and hopefully, there are even more secrets waiting to be unveiled in the files, however, only time will tell just what else might be waiting to be discovered.

