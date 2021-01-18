2017 Patent May Unveil A Grand Theft Auto 6 Feature 

Before we get too excited here there’s no way of knowing if this patent is for Grand Theft Auto 6 or not. However, it has popped up online and seems like an interesting idea that could potentially be something worth checking into. An older patent is making rounds online which was submitted by Take-Two Interactive, the company that owns Rockstar Games. Now it has left players wondering if the next Grand Theft Auto installment will allow players to actively make changes to a city location.

If you recall in Red Dead Redemption 2, there was a featured player could partake in that helped the camp life out. Throughout the game narrative, Arthur Morgan was on the run with the Dutch Van Der Linde gang which meant shacking in the wood or wherever makeshift location the group would end up in. However, players could improve the camp out with a series of upgrades. It wasn’t anything too significant in terms of how the narrative campaign went, but the feature might be something that we’ll see again in Grand Theft Auto 6 .

Now look at this excerpt from a 2017 patent from Rockstar Games.

Looks like we‘ll be able to „improve“ neighborhood in the game, and this will change them to be gentrified.

We don’t know anything about the next Grand Theft Auto installment other than it seems like we’re a little overdue for a new installment. Likewise, rumors are constantly flooding the internet of where Grand Theft Auto 6 will be taking place and even the latest big rumor mill stating that for the first time in the history of the franchise, we will be playing as a female protagonist . Despite all that, this latest rumor might suggest that we’ll get the ability to further make some upgrades to a location much like how we could in the camp of Red Dead Redemption 2.

The patent goes into detail about how players could make different improvements to the city they live in which would help turn an old run-down neighborhood into a renovated high-end area. This could add another layer to the gameplay mechanics that weren’t as heavily used in Red Dead Redemption 2, but again being a patent doesn’t mean that this feature is set in stone. These patents may never turn into anything other than ideas on a piece of paper so we’ll have to wait and see if this relates to Grand Theft Auto and if we’ll see any significant upgrades to the feature compared to Red Dead Redemption 2.