CD Projekt Red Head Fires Back Online Over Recent Cyberpunk 2077 Development Claims

For years, nearly a decade from its reveal to its launch, fans have been itching to get their hands on Cyberpunk 2077 . Development studio CD Projekt Red provided some big AAA video game titles into the marketplace although they were exclusive to The Witcher IP. Still, fans were in love with the deep lore and RPG detail that the studio had out into these three mainline installments. Especially the third and final trilogy installment, The Witcher 3 which had been an RPG title that players had to dive into on the last-generation of video game consoles.

After all that was launched, we knew that there was a brand new game in the works from CD Projekt Red. Fans were waiting years to see how the development team would do after going from a high fantasy world to a futuristic dystopia. Cyberpunk 2077 was a game that had so much anticipation and hype, it was bound to receive some flack at launch. However, none of us could have predicted just how much backlash it would receive.

Cyberpunk 2077 launched as a mess. There was a flood of bugs that made the game difficult to enjoy without something breaking the immersion each gameplay session and to make matters worse, last-generation base consoles could barely run the game. It left a ton of gamers wondering just why the studio pushed the project out into the marketplace in 2020, but the studio has since apologized for the rocky launch publicly while fans wait for updates to make the game more optimized.

With that said, a recent report from Bloomberg has been released online that interviews several unnamed sources from CD Projekt Red detailing the problems that the team faced leading up to the launch. It’s an interesting read, but overall, there are several claims made throughout the article. Everything from supposed fake demos being showcased at events to features being slashed to get the game out before 2021 hits. While the reporter sought out a comment from CD Projekt Red to add to the article, they never commented until after the report went up.

I’ve read your piece and tweets, thank you for the read. I have some thoughts. https://t.co/T3qACdrnwM pic.twitter.com/wuzy5lXoqQ — Adam Badowski⚡️ (@AdamBadowski) January 16, 2021

The head of CD Projekt Red, Adam Badowski, took some time to offer a few comments to the report online although he doesn’t touch on each claim made within the report. For instance, when it comes to the fake demos, Adam stated that it’s difficult to show a game demo at a trade show that’s not a slice or snippets of the project build. Overall, the demo was just a version of what the studio was working on and it was bound to change as the team continued to develop.

Furthermore, when it comes to features, Adam admits that features come and go in game development. Some of those features might have been cut but he goes on to point towards the several positive reviews online for the PC platform from the title. Those reviews might have been different if some of those features remained within the game instead of the studio taking time to develop other aspects of the game.

All in all, the studio has a difficult road ahead. Their recent big launch didn’t hit the strides that they had hoped for and it’s costing them and the fans. We know that several DLC updates and expansions are pushed back at this point while the studio works on updates that optimize the game. If you happened to enjoy the game this means having a long wait to see what new content comes out next for it.