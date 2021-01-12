Quantic Dream’s Founder Has Something Big In Store For 2021

2020 was quite the downer year for so many industries around the world. Due to the worldwide health pandemic outbreak, jobs everywhere that could be done remotely were transitioned out of the offices and into homes. As we all got used to new daily lives where we are practicing our social distancing, the projects and goals for 2020 ultimately got pushed out of the year and were adjusted for 2021. One company that is hoping to have a big successful year is Quantic Dream.

We haven’t seen much from Quantic Dream in a little while now. The studio was around since 1997 and it was a big hit for narrative-driven drama video game titles. With the likes of Heavy Rain, Beyond: Two Souls, and Detroit: Become Human, the studio has made a name for itself. However, due to constraints for funding, the video games mainly stuck with the PlayStation line of consoles.

That’s since changed as Quantic Dream received a big investment from NetEase which has allowed the studio to become more flexible with the projects they work on and deliver out into the marketplace. For instance, we got the three titles mentioned earlier on the PC platform. Since then the studio has expressed interest in developing other genre video game titles along with publishing projects into the marketplace but we’ve been left in the dark since then.

HAPPY NEW YEAR EVERYONE!

I wish you good health, passion, inspiration, fun, friends, love, hope, and all the things we missed so much in 2020.

2021 should an exciting year for Quantic Dream and our community. We are impatient to tell you more! pic.twitter.com/CZ2EmaCtM9 — David Cage (@David__Cage) January 10, 2021

With no details as to what exactly the studio is working on this moment, the founder of Quantic Dream, David Cage, has taken to Twitter to alert fans that they can expect something big this year. All David Cage stated was that 2021 should be an exciting year for the studio and that they are eager to give us a reveal. The tweet does come with an image of Detroit: Become Human if it’s a potential hint at what their next project may be such as a sequel to the IP. However, that’s just speculation from the image posted with the tweet on my part as it wasn’t long ago that there was job listings pointing towards a mobile game development .