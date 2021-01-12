Mass Effect: Legendary Edition Release Date Leaked

There are quite a few iconic science fiction video game titles available in the marketplace. However, one of the biggest trilogies to have released in recent years is BioWare’s Mass Effect IP. The first three mainline Mass Effect games were massive sellers as it took places through an epic adventure that put life as the galaxy knew it at risk. With players fighting for everyone’s survival, the series took us through all kinds of twists and turns. BioWare is known for delivering some incredible narrative-driven video game titles and most would still recommend Mass Effect to new players today.

Unfortunately, the games were released quite a few years ago now. Mass Effect first launched in 2007 so that’s over ten years ago at this point and it could use some tweaking to make use of modern platforms. Fortunately, EA agrees as we are receiving Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, a remastered collection of the first three Mass Effect game titles. This collection will be available for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One platforms this year with next-generation upgrades for the Xbox Series X/S along with the PlayStation 5.

If you never had the chance to go through these games originally, then this would be a perfect opportunity. Since the announcement, fans have been waiting to get word on just when Mass Effect: Legendary Edition would release into the marketplace. Now thanks to a leak from a Singapore retailer and an Indonesian outlet, it seems that Mass Effect: Legendary Edition is slated to launch on March 12, 2021. This is at least from the leaked post from the retailers online.

More information is likely to come out soon with the game. We’re waiting on gameplay footage, an official confirmation of the video game release date, and to top it off just how much the title will run players that want to dive into this collection. Hopefully, fans won’t have to endure a long wait for these answers. To top things off there’s also another Mass Effect game in the works yet to be fully revealed.