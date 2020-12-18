Among Us Hits Xbox Platforms In 2021

Among Us didn’t come out this year but it certainly got its fame and popularity during it. The indie title from InnerSloth came out in 2018 and the developers were hoping to get enough players to continue developing games. Fortunately, they were able to see enough players warrant a sequel. As a result, the support for Among Us came to an end earlier this year. Then the unexpected happened and Among Us hit a massive wave of popularity that still rings true today.

Fans can’t get enough of this game and there is plenty of players eager to jump onto the game. Unfortunately, for a good period of time, this title was only available through PC and smartphone platforms. That massive influx of fans made it possible for InnerSloth to scrap plans for a sequel and continue working on this particular IP. With new updates and content planned, the developers likely knew that they would need to broaden the game up a bit more by bringing it out for additional platforms.

In fact, just a few days ago there was a surprise release for Among Us on the Nintendo Switch platform. This release is being followed up with the title being available for the Xbox platforms. We’re finding out today that there is a new post from Microsoft’s Xbox Wire that comments on Among Us. Players can expect Among Us to be available for the Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S in 2021.

Furthermore, the game has been added to the Xbox Game Pass subscription service so those on PC with the subscription service can jump on the indie hit today. However, we’re not entirely sure just when in 2021 we’ll get our hands on Among Us for the Xbox platforms and if there will be any changes to the gameplay in terms of communication or not. We know for Nintendo Switch, players still have to type out questions and answers, but it is a bit more difficult when you’re using a controller rather than typing on a keyboard or screen.









Source: Xbox