Nintendo Switch Success Allows Nintendo To Better Manage Console Life Cycle

There are three main contenders when it comes to console gaming and that’s Microsoft, Sony, and Nintendo. The latter of the three has been around far longer when it comes to the video game industry and console gaming. However, it’s not always been a smooth sailing experience for Nintendo when it comes to console launches. With rumors of another Nintendo Switch model announcement coming, it looks like Nintendo of America’s president, Doug Bowser, can pump the brakes on the thought of another hardware reveal.

It wasn’t long ago that Nintendo was facing a console flop. The Nintendo Wii U wasn’t the success that the company had hoped for. There are a few reasons that can contribute to the console failure, but what matters is that Nintendo was able to deliver on their next console iteration, the Nintendo Switch. This new hybrid console was a mega-hit worldwide as it allows players to enjoy games either docked at their home television display or taken as a portable gaming handheld.

This console is still selling incredibly well and it’s given Nintendo the ability to manage the life cycle of this console according to the Nintendo of America president, Doug Bowser. Recently, Doug Bowser was interviewed by Polygon where the question came up of the rumored Nintendo Switch Pro and according to Doug, there’s still a strong momentum of adopters of the Nintendo Switch. According to their research, there is a massive influx of customers who are just getting into video games and they are picking up the Nintendo Switch.

“It allows us to manage the life cycle differently, I would say. I think that’s the easiest way to put it. Right now, with the momentum that we have, our focus will be on the existing form factors.” Doug Bowser

This amount of attention and reception for the Nintendo Switch is giving Nintendo the ability to hold out on some video game releases. After all, with so many newcomers to the platform, there are still staple titles that do incredibly well right now. Doug Bowser points to several iconic titles that consumers will pick up alongside the Nintendo Switch today such as Super Mario Odyssey, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. That could mean that Nintendo doesn’t need to rely on bringing out new installments to these franchises quite yet.

With such a massive following still filled with veterans and newcomers to the Nintendo Switch, it’s not likely we’ll see Nintendo drop this console off for new hardware reveal anytime soon. We may see revisions, but it looks like the Nintendo Switch is here to stay for the foreseeable future.

Source: Polygon