Devotion Almost Released Again Through GOG

Devotion is a horror title made by Red Candle Games. This is a first-person psychological horror title that was set in Taiwan. Overall, the narrative mixed in folk religion and Taiwanese culture while presenting the game with an aesthetically beautiful environment. So all-in-all, this game is rather standard and nothing that would jump out from the ordinary in terms of being unsuitable to the guidelines Valve established on Steam.

However, the reason it got pulled from Steam was due to a bit of controversy with Xi Jinping, the president of China. Apparently, there was some artwork within the game that referred to Xi as Winnie-the-Pooh, which has become a meme of itself. As a result, the development team got some flack and they pulled the game.

Hello friends, we want to share with you– Red Candle will publish #還願Devotion on Dec 18 on GOG.https://t.co/dlC6qzBiHx



The content and the price of the re-release remains the same, for $16.99 / €13.99



Thank you for your trust and support. We wish you a happy end of the year pic.twitter.com/peVPd7cyVo — redcandlegames (@redcandlegames) December 16, 2020

It’s been a struggle for the development team to bring the game back online for players to enjoy. While those that have already secured a copy beforehand have sung nothing but praises, there is a massive group of potential players that won’t get the ability to play Devotion. That looked to have finally changed as it was recently announced through the developer’s Twitter account Devotion would be released once again on the GOG digital marketplace.

That had quite a few excited gamers but the game never showed up. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like it ever will show up as GOG took to Twitter and announced that they will not release Devotion to the public after receiving countless messages from gamers. It still looks like there will be a long waiting period to enjoy the game once again.

Earlier today, it was announced that the game Devotion is coming to GOG. After receiving many messages from gamers, we have decided not to list the game in our store. — GOG.COM (@GOGcom) December 16, 2020

Source: IGN