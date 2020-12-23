VR Support For Microsoft Flight Simulator Is Now Available

UPDATE

The latest update to Microsoft Flight Simulator brought along the VR capabilities. Players can now enjoy the game through various VR headsets such as the Oculus Rift or other notable PC headset alternatives.

Original Story…

The Microsoft Flight Simulator franchise has been around for years. Fans really couldn’t get enough of this simulator series and the latest installment was packed with content. There were countless airplanes added into the game along with highly detailed airports which some were designed by hand ensuring everything looked exactly how they are in real life.

Of course, with the power of Bing, the development team was able to deliver a highly detailed world for players to fly in. It’s based around satellite imagery to really narrow down not only landmasses but cities and popular locations as well. Now it looks like there may be a reason to keep logging in those hours of gameplay with the PC version of Microsoft Flight Simulator. It’s been unveiled that his month will see the launch of a new update allowing players to play the game in VR.

VR has been a big hit within the video game industry this generation of consoles. We’ve seen several headsets launch for the PC platform along with the inclusion of the PlayStation VR headset. Of course, with the various VR headsets, some games tend to be exclusive to a particular headset brand. That’s not going to be the case for the Microsoft Flight Simulator VR update as it looks like every headset that will work on the PC platform will be compatible.

This will be a big update and one that we’re sure VR enthusiasts will low to get their hands on. Microsoft Flight Simulator paired up with VR should make the experience even better. For now, it looks like the VR update will be coming out for the PC platform on December 22, 2020, which means we don’t have long to wait before we can really dive into this game with a new means of immersion.

Source: PC Gamer

Source Update: Xbox