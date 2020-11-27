Rumor: Resident Evil Revelations 3 Is Being Developed With Nintendo Switch Platform In Mind

The Resident Evil franchise has been around for decades and it’s a popular video game IP for Capcom. It’s not surprising to hear rumors go around that there are multiple installments in development for this franchise at all. However, what was surprising is a ransomware attack that leaked out several codename projects being developed under Capcom. These projects are slated to launch over the next few years and on the list, we had multiple Resident Evil games.

Currently, Resident Evil Village is in development and we’ve been receiving a few details about the game through various trailers and marketing press releases. Now it looks like there are a few more projects that fans are hoping to hear about such as the supposed Resident Evil 4 Remake. While it may be a bit before we get those announcements and teaser reveals, one insider is already leaking out some information about one particular codenamed Resident Evil game.

An insider that has a proven track record for Capcom games is Dusk Golem. Through Twitter and other online media platforms, this individual has revealed information ahead of time for fans and eager players. Now after this leaked document showcasing a few upcoming projects, Dusk Golem picked out Resident Evil Outrage in particular to cover. In his tweets and follow up posts through ResetEra, we are finding out that Resident Evil Outrage is the codename for Resident Evil Revelations 3.

The game has been going through some huge changes to make it more like a "mainline" title, big changes to the story, characters, etc. So specifically what you've heard may not be fully true in the final, but a number of elements remain.



So as I've said, it's a cross-gen game. — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) April 4, 2020

It’s worth pointing out that this game may not have the Revelations name attached, but it’s mainly the next installment to this series. Players can expect a similar setup with an episodic release as well. If this rumored information proves to be true, we are also looking at the game being focused on the Nintendo Switch platform. That’s not to say it won’t come out for the other current-generation platforms, but Dusk Golem is making a point that Capcom is focusing their attention on the Nintendo Switch platform. Again, it may be a bit before we get some additional details or confirmation on the game.

Source: ReseEra