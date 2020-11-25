Bethesda Releases Fallout 76 Steel Dawn Ahead Of Launch 

Bethesda has developed Fallout 76 to be an online multiplayer title that takes place before previous Fallout games. In this particular installment, players take the role of a Vault 76 member where their goal is to help rebuild the wasteland when the vault opens. While this is still an action RPG, the gameplay is centered on building up and maintaining settlements.

For instance, when players have managed to build up a base, they will have to defend it from the mutated monsters both old and new along with other hostile players. Now this game does come with some pretty unfavorable reviews initially but that wasn’t always the case. After the reviews and feedback started to come in, Bethesda opted to make some changes to the game with one of the latest updates bringing out an overhaul.

Players now have quests and NPCs to interact with. In fact, there was another update slated to come out in the coming month. This update was called Steel Dawn and it was slated for December where players would get access to the Steel Dawn quest line along with the C.A.M.P. Shelter. If you didn’t hear, the update was actually pushed out by accident on the Xbox One platform. Fans were able to start diving into the update ahead of schedule but it looks like Bethesda was fine with it.

While it was a mistake and not meant to be released, it looks like that the update Bethesda opted to go ahead and release the update across all platforms. There wasn’t anything left needing to be done for the update anyway so it looks like we get an early holiday gift from Bethesda.

