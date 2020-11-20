GTA Online Is Receiving Biggest Heist Mission To Date

For years now Grand Theft Auto V has been around and supported. While most of us have already gone through the game campaign and have been itching for the next mainline installment, Rockstar Games has been giving players a reason to keep logging online with the title and that’s due to Grand Theft Auto Online. This is the multiplayer component that has not only been a fun experience for players but a lucrative aspect for Rockstar Games.

Grand Theft Auto V may have been released back in 2013 but fans are still jumping into the online component today. It’s not only a way to explore Los Santos with your friends, but there is a slew of unique game modes and missions to complete. There’s even a series of heist style missions where players have to team up and figure out a way to infiltrate an area in order to steal some goods. These missions can be difficult but the payoff for in-game money is worth the plotting and attempts.

However, there were rumors and teases that a big update was coming out to Grand Theft Auto Online that would actually give players brand new areas to explore. That was only a rumor but today we can confirm it thanks to Rockstar Games’ announcement of The Cayo Perico Heist. This is a brand new heist coming out into the game which Rockstar is dubbing to be the biggest one yet.

According to the official Rockstar Games blog post, it seems that players will have to infiltrate a secure private island of a drug lord in order to steal evidence, art, gold, and drug money. It’s not going to be an easy time for players but it does look like players can go in together as a group or as a solo experience. However, you will want to make note that this island is apparently heavily guarded so having some companions join in might be key to a successful mission.

That’s not the only addition, it looks like players will be able to stumble upon new vehicles, weapons, social spaces, and even new radio station mixes. Currently, we only got a small teaser of the update but you can expect the heist to go live on December 15, 2020.

Source: Rockstar Games