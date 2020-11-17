Cyberpunk 2077 Packaging Leak Reveals PS4 Requires Two Discs

Easily one of the most anticipated video game titles releasing in 2020 has been CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077. The video game was highly talked about online over the past few years and as we approach the end of 2020 the hype is only continuing to build. It’s been a long road for some of us that’s been waiting on the game. From its first teaser reveal to the latest Night City Streams, Cyberpunk 2077 is a game that many of us are itching to get our hands-on.

However, it’s been a tough game to see in development. There have been several delays that pushed the game back further and further. Now the title is ready for a launch in December but if you were waiting out on how much storage space you’ll need on console then this leak may be telling. A new image has surfaced online showing off the PlayStation 4 retail box of Cyberpunk 2077.

The image tells us two important aspects of Cyberpunk 2077 on the PlayStation 4. We know that the game will require 70 GB of storage space so you may need to clear out your hard drives in order to get a copy of this game readily installed. Furthermore, there are apparently two discs featured within the game retail packaging. While not confirmed at the moment, it seems that these two discs will be required to enjoy the game.

From what the internet is speculating right now, it seems that one disc will likely be an installation disc that users will need to run before putting the second disc in to actually play the game. This is not that surprising as Cyberpunk 2077 has been highlighted to be quite the immersive and detailed video game title. We’re certainly wondering if this will be the same for all console platform releases with Cyberpunk 2077 as well. For now, it looks like we can still plan on getting a copy of Cyberpunk 2077 on December 10, 2020.

Source: IGN