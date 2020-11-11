Activision Used xCloud Streaming To Develop Games

There is a big challenge when it comes to developing video game titles. It’s not an easy task and it requires a team of people depending on the scope of the project. In fact, for some of these AAA titles, you’re talking hundreds of members ensuring everything goes over correctly for the video game. Studios filled with floors, rooms, and several meetings is pretty crucial. Not to mention having the ability to freely roam the area and meet with one another to see how the project is coming along.

However, what can throw a wrench into the mix is having a giant worldwide health pandemic outbreak. Seriously, thanks a lot coronavirus. We’ve had to deal with several delays hitting the video game industry and there was some worry that both Sony and Microsoft would be pulling out their next-generation video game console platforms release this year. Fortunately for players, that didn’t happen as both Sony and Microsoft were able to keep everything on track for their console platform release.

Still, several delays hit studios due to employees having to transition from working at offices to being at home. With most studios getting things transitioned fairly easily, the big obstacle that landed on the studio was making remote work as efficiently as possible. One of the ways some studios were able to pull that off was through Microsoft’s xCloud. If you’re not familiar with xCloud, this is a streaming service that allows players to enjoy Xbox One video game titles remotely on their Android devices.

According to a report by Bloomberg, Microsoft was using this streaming feature in a way that would allow developers to work on projects and see each other’s work on the fly. It’s not quite the same as being able to walk over to another employee and see the work, but it’s a nice enough alternative to make a difference. In fact, according to the report, other studios have been using this streaming technology as well such as Activision.

We’re not sure just how many studios and projects are being crafted up through the power of xCloud, but it’s pretty incredible to think that what was crafted up to be a means to stream video games onto smartphones is now being used to craft up some AAA video game titles.

Source: IGN