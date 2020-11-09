Reports Claim Microsoft Is Still Actively Hunting For Japanese Development Studios

Looking at this current generation of video game consoles as they will soon be replaced by the next generation of video game platforms, there are some areas that fans may see their pros and cons. For instance, if you were to bring up the line of exclusive game IPs for both platforms, most would likely point at Sony having a more diverse and persuasive exclusive lineup. However, that doesn’t mean that Microsoft is giving up on exclusives. In fact, the company has been working on bringing out more first-party studios even if it means purchasing some companies.

Microsoft is making a few moves that may be unique compared to past generation platforms. We have the likes of the Xbox Game Pass along with a focus around making an ecosystem rather than forcing players into investing in their particular platform console to enjoy the latest games from the company. As a result, there’s been a push to get some great studios to pump out content from the company.

It’s not easy building a studio from the ground up. While they certainly have made their own studios with one of the latest being The Initiative, there’s been a growing desire from Microsoft to acquire already established development studios. In fact, it wasn’t long ago that we got the word of Microsoft picking up ZeniMax Media. I’m sure you are already aware of the purchase, but this would bring in several big studios under Xbox’s umbrella. Among the slew of studios being added into Microsoft’s control will be Bethesda as long as the finalization goes through without any problems next year.

However, one area that Microsoft has expressed interest in bringing out more content and establishing an Xbox owned studio is Japan. There’s been a struggle from Microsoft to make a strong footing in Japan, but that could change. According to reports made by Bloomberg, it seems that Microsoft has been fishing for a new studio to be acquired within Japan. Unfortunately, none of the studios were named but according to Bloomberg, Microsoft is sitting down and discussing the purchase of studios both big and small. It seems like there are a few companies that Microsoft has some interest in, but it would all determine just which makes a good fit and if any studios are willing to be purchased and joined under the Xbox umbrella.

Source: Bloomberg