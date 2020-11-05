Arcade1Up Is Bringing A Sit-Down Arcade Cabinet

It may be a bit foreign for some gamers out there, but not too long ago there were arcades in a wide range of markets. These places were filled with various arcade machines as kids to teens fed quarters into them in order to enjoy some video games. We’ve seen some pretty iconic franchises get their start in the arcades such as the infamous Mortal Kombat fighting series. It’s humble beginnings as the arcade has since gone on to become a massive fighting franchise in-home console platforms as well.

While the arcades of yesteryear may not be around anymore with the oddity location thriving with veteran patrons, there are other means to enjoy these games. Some video game compilations have been released which offer some of the classic arcade games fans have enjoyed over the years, but the experience and feel are still somewhat lost. That’s where a company had decided to step in and deliver the ultimate means to enjoy the classic arcade games without having to seek out these old machines in the wild. Thanks to Arcade1Up, we’ve seen several iconic arcades hits to release in a slightly miniature size cabinet.

There are quite a few cabinets to choose from as well with the likes of BurgerTime, Golden Axe, NBA Jam, Mortal Kombat, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles just to name a few of the arcade cabinets available. It’s quite easy to make an old school arcade right in your home with these various machines. You can even find some useful modification guides to help give your cabinet a bit more charm.

However, today we’re finding out about the next upcoming cabinet release which is a seated arcade cabinet. It looks like fans can get ready for an Outrun seated cabinet as it’s available for consumers to purchase today. This machine is only available online right now and included within the mix are the likes of Outrun, Turbo Outrun, Outrunners, and Power Drift. Much like other cabinets, there are usually a few video game titles to pick through for each unit. While it’s available to purchase now, it does seem that there is only a notification option for the cabinet right now but we may see these arcade cabinet launch in other retailers in the future.

Source: Arcade1Up