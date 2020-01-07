Arcade1up Unveils New Cabinets Are Underway At CES 2020

CES 2020 is full of surprises and while it’s not strictly catered to just the video game industry, we do have some news in regards to Arcade1up. Present at CES the company has unveiled that there will be more cabinets introduced into the market, one of which will be able to connect with other cabinets sold around the world for multiplayer.

If you’re not familiar with the company, Arcade1up delivers small arcade cabinet replicas that are playable for home use. Not everyone has room for a full arcade and getting an assortment of the games you enjoyed playing at your local arcade years ago may quickly take up too much room. With Arcade1up, you can get a 3/4 scale size to feature at just a couple hundred dollars a pop.

During CES 2020 the company unveiled a cabinet that would feature NBA Jam, NBA Jam Tournament Edition along with NBA Hangtime. This cabinet can also connect with other cabinets sold for players to face against each other in various games. Additionally, there will be another cabinet that would feature Burger Time, Karate Champ, Bad Dudes, and Caveman Ninja. Furthermore, you can expect a sit-down Star Wars cabinet, Golden Axe cabinet, and a Frogger cabinet coming down the line.

While those cabinets are coming out, consumers can currently purchase a wide variety of cabinets that includes games such as Rampage, Pac-Man, and Street Fighter. For more information about Arcade1up, you can check out the official website right here.

You know what time it is? It's BurgerTime! Arcade1Up is giving you all a New Year's present with this 3/4-scale home arcade machine featuring BurgerTime, Karate Champ, Bad Dudes, and Caveman Ninja. Pre-orders start today, only on https://t.co/CKlvGKi27n!#CESin2020 #CES pic.twitter.com/KCcOo7ykaL — Arcade1Up Official (@arcade_1up) January 6, 2020

Source: Twitter