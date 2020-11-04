Xbox Game Pass Subscribers Can Now Preload EA Games

The Microsoft Xbox Game Pass subscription service may be the closest we get right now to a Netflix style video game service. Players will be able to enjoy a nice catalog of video game titles without having to pay for these games individually. For Microsoft, the Xbox Game Pass will feature every first-party title at launch which should bring out some iconic titles over this next-generation Xbox Series X. Of course, one area that Microsoft would like to include is more third-party video game titles and recently, we got word of Microsoft striking a deal with EA Play.

EA Play is another service that offered gamers the ability to enjoy their catalog of titles, but now it will be accessible to Xbox Game Pass without subscribers having to pay anything extra. This may be a worthwhile service after all with the number of games that players would gain access to. However, it’s worth noting that the Xbox Game Pass won’t feature EA Play for subscribers to enjoy until November 10, 2020.

With that said, it looks like those who have a subscription to Xbox Game Pass will find that they can now preload the EA games of their choice right now. These games may be available to download and have ready to be enjoyed, but they won’t be unlocked until November 10, 2020. Still, it may save some players quite a bit of time on the games they wish to enjoy right away.

Currently, Microsoft is making a bigger play on Xbox Game Pass whereas prior the Xbox console platforms would be more of the focus for marketing. Instead, Xbox Game Pass is a service that is being pushed out and aimed to be delivered on multiple devices. In the past, Xbox head Phil Spencer has made comments on potentially seeing a dedicated streaming device that would allow players to bypass the expensive of a brand new console and instead focus on paying a small subscription fee to enjoy the latest Xbox games and hopefully a rather diverse set of third-party games as well. However, at the moment, the only method of streaming games from Xbox Game Pass is through Android devices, but that may change in the future.

