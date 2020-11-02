The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes Teaser Discovered

The development studio who has brought out Until Dawn, Supermassive Games, is bringing out a collection of horror titles. Known as The Dark Pictures Anthology, these titles are narrative-driven games. Just like Until Dawn, the video game titles are interactive dramas where you’re constantly controlling a group of characters through a survival horror campaign. There will be a few titles in this collection with the latest installment, Little Hope just releasing this year, 2020.

These games are all based on the same kind of playstyle. There are narrative-driven storylines filled with QTE moments. While the latest installment is just now available for players to dive into, those that have already completed the game would have been treated to a brand new teaser for the next thrilling installment. We know very little about this game right now but it looks like Supermassive Games have already got plenty of work put into the game for likely a release on the next-generation platforms.

So far, we know that the next game title will be The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes, and its set around a new middle-eastern location. We have a battle against demons and instead of throwing players into the role of someone unequipped for combat, it seems that there will be a focus around military operations. According to the teaser, a group is swept up by some evil sinister force trapped underneath the surface.

Something must have disturbed this force and unleashed it again which means putting the military operatives are stuck in a battle they are not ready for. Of course, the finer details of what players will be enduring when the game does come out remains to be seen, but if you haven’t completed Little Hope or would like a heads up on the next installment then check out the trailer down below.

Source: Gamesradar, YouTube