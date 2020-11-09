Xbox Encourages Players To Start Enjoying The Xbox Series X If They Received Units

The video game industry was incredibly hyped and anticipating the 2020 year as we knew that this would be the year both Sony and Microsoft would be bringing out their next-generation video game console platforms. Of course, no one could have predicted the worldwide pandemic that would hit because of the coronavirus. As a result, several quarantines and knockdowns were occurring in hopes of preventing the virus from further spreading. While there are still issues going around right now with this virus, it’s not going to stop this launch for either Xbox or Sony.

Both companies are gearing to the launch of their next-generation video game console platforms into the market this month. We’re just days away, but some fans are already receiving the consoles ahead of the launch. It’s not all that out of the ordinary as some retailers may accidentally ship out units before the release date officially hits. With that said, don’t go out and expect your local retailer to have units readily available on store shelves. In fact, for the Sony PlayStation 5, you won’t find any units in stores at all until after launch as it’s another measure from Sony in hopes of preventing crowds from hitting retailers.

The team is aware some fans are starting to receive consoles ahead of launch. For those of who receive them early, you are welcome to fire it up & start gaming!



FYI: We are still making final touches for launch so please expect multiple platform and game updates pre-launch. — Xbox Support (@XboxSupport) November 8, 2020

With that said, it’s not stopping some lucky fans from receiving consoles early. Now it looks like Microsoft is encouraging players in unboxing their units and get gaming. If you happen to have an Xbox Series X or an Xbox Series S and are afraid Microsoft may start throwing out ban hammers from having access to an unreleased console, then don’t be. Microsoft’s Xbox Support team on Twitter has gone out to alert fans that they are completely fine to start playing with their consoles.

It looks like Microsoft is well aware that players are getting their hands on the consoles ahead of launch. All-in-all, Microsoft is completely fine with that and hopes fans are gaming, but they do want to alert them that there will likely still be a series of updates that would still be quite a few updates to get everything ready for the launch. As a result, you’ll likely want to make note of a few downtime’s hitting the console.

