Sony Will Offer Free PS5 Adapter For PS VR Owners

There’s a ton of hype for this year. We knew well before 2020 hit that this would be the year that both Microsoft and Sony bring out their next-generation video game console platforms for players to enjoy. It’s been a rocky year since then but it’s not going to prevent the likes of the PlayStation 5 or the Xbox Series X from hitting the marketplace next month. A big part of these console platforms is also backward compatibility with the PlayStation 5 in particular confirmed to be compatible with the PlayStation VR. This means that if you have a unit on the PlayStation 4, you can keep it and continue enjoying it on the latest upcoming Sony home console.

With that said, there are some hardware requirements to bring over onto the PlayStation 5 if you want to enjoy the PlayStation VR headset. Outside of the headset itself, you’ll need the likes of a DualShock 4 or motion controllers. Furthermore, you may be surprised to find that the PlayStation 5 camera is not actually compatible with the PS VR headset. Instead, you will need to keep the PlayStation 4 camera which may be a bit of a bummer for those hoping to avoid using more hardware for the setup if they own the PlayStation 5 camera as well.

Still, even with this piece of hardware, an adapter is required to even use the PlayStation 4 camera on the PlayStation 5 console. Luckily, if you already own a PlayStation VR and would like to use the hardware on the PlayStation 5, you can receive the adapter for free. It’s pretty nice for Sony to cover this item for players and give the necessary hardware accessories required that they might have accounted for initially.

This is not something that will be packaged with the PlayStation 5 as it’s given out to those who own a PlayStation VR unit. You can fill out the form and supply the necessary information through this link right here. From there, Sony will send out the adapter for the PlayStation 5 and allow players to once again enjoy their VR collection along with getting the next-generation VR titles as they release.

Source: PlayStation, Gamerant