Netflix Releases New Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness Images

Video game media projects are pretty bountiful at the moment. We have several movies and series in the works. Whether it’s the family-friendly movie adaptation of Sonic the Hedgehog or the intense drama series of HBO’s The Last of Us, there’s plenty of options readily for fans and viewers alike. One of the series that was recently announced just received two new images. Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness is currently being produced for Netflix and for a good little while fans were forced to only take in the small teaser trailer of Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness.

When biohazards run wild, only a pair of veteran zombie slayers can get the job done. Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness is a new original series set in the canon of @CapcomUSA_’s classic survival horror franchise @RE_Games, coming next year. pic.twitter.com/nuBKVgXuzp — NX (@NXOnNetflix) October 27, 2020

We didn’t get very much information at all when it comes to this CGI series and it left fans wondering just where the series takes place in the series or if it’s even considered to be canon. Today on Netflix’s official Twitter account, two new images have surfaced showcasing the protagonists, at least two that we know of right now. In the images, viewers can get a better look at Leon and Claire.

The tweet also makes mention that these two are veteran zombie slayers and this will be a new series set in the canon. Again, it’s anyone’s guess as to where the storyline will be taking place, but at the very least we have some new images to take in and possibly pinpoint where we may think the series will be set.

That’s not the only news regarding Netflix today. It was recently announced that multiple projects based on the Ubisoft Assassin’s Creed franchise are in the works, but there wasn’t any mention of what exactly fans can expect when the first live-action series is released. As for the Resident Evil franchise in general, players can expect the next thrilling installment, Resident Evil Village to come out for next-generation platforms and PC sometime in 2021.

