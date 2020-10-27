Netflix Is Getting A Live-Action Assassin’s Creed Series

There’s been a big push lately for video game media adaptations. We’ve seen the success of Sonic the Hedgehog during its short run in the theaters, we have a Monster Hunter movie adaptation in the works along with Naughty Dog’s Uncharted. We’re even seeing a few series come out such as the recently announced Netflix Resident Evil project along with HBO’s version of The Last of Us. With that said, there are still more announcements coming out regarding video games being adapted into a new medium.

Today we’re finding out that Ubisoft has made a deal with Netflix for their Assassin’s Creed franchise. Apparently, this deal will spark a few projects for the franchise such as a live-action series along with an anime. However, those of you who are hoping for more specific details will likely have to wait a good little while. Right now, we only know of Jason Altman and Danielle Kreinik, from Ubisoft as being connected to this project. It would seem that there is still a search going on right now to find a showrunner.

Netflix + Assassin's Creed pic.twitter.com/i3RI438ejV — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) October 27, 2020

This series has been around for over a decade and we’ve seen some pretty big video game installments released into the market. The various takes on historical events along with a secret battle between the Templar Order along with the Assassin’s have been something fans have been following with each new installment. However, just where this new series will take players in regards to the video game franchise remains to be seen.

Some fans are certainly hoping that they steer away from the movie adaptation of Assassin’s Creed although it’s uncertain at this point if there will be any ties from the movie or not. For now, fans will have to wait before they get any news regarding Assassin’s Creed’s live-action series. With that said, they won’t have to wait much longer before they can dive into the next thrilling video game installment. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be releasing on November 10, 2020, for the PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox One Series X/S, and Google Stadia.

Source: Deadline