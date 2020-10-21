PlayStation 5 Fan Performance Will Be The Same Despite Orientation 

2020 has been quite the anticipated year for the video game industry. This is the year that both Microsoft and Sony have plans to bring out their next-generation video game console platforms. While things looked a bit uncertain with the coronavirus health pandemic outbreak, it seems that Microsoft and Sony are both committed to delivering their consoles next month. However, both consoles are rather large.

The PlayStation 5 looks to be quite the hefty platform which will result in taking up some room on your entertainment center. Still, with the large design, it was shaped to offer players a unique centerpiece for your entertainment stand. However, it was also revealed that the fins-like structure will help with cooling and the overall size of the PlayStation 5 is based around the single fan in the console. We may have seen a smaller overall footprint for the PlayStation 5 console if the company opted in putting two small fans, but for this first release of the PlayStation 5, it looks like we are not going to see more than the single fan inside the chassis.

At any rate, the recent teardown video that Sony uploaded showcased not only the fan but also the way players can orientate their console. The PlayStation 5 console system is capable of standing upright or laying on its side. This is done through an attachable base which the teardown video also highlights how players can detach and attach the base for both orientations.

Still, for those of you who might be wondering just which position is recommended for the best cooling performance, it seems that there won’t be any different. Recently the mechanical design VP, Yasuhiro Ootori, spoke with 4Gamer. It was revealed that the PlayStation 5 fan performance won’t be hindered by any particular orientation. That should be a relief to players who were wanting to ensure their PS5 is getting the best possible cooling performance out of the box.

Source: PSU