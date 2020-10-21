Fallout 76 Will Be Free To Play For A Week

The Fallout franchise has a massive fan base and it continued to grow with each and every new installment released into the market. It wasn’t long ago that Bethesda wanted to test out some new concepts for the franchise as well with the likes of Fallout Shelter and Fallout 76. This latter installment was a unique take that Bethesda had hoped would blow up in success initially, but that was far from the case. Rather than being a solo RPG experience that the franchise was known for, Fallout 76 was an MMORPG that allowed players to connect and explore the wasteland.

This game was released and it was a bit of a letdown. Fans didn’t seem to care for the gameplay and felt that the studio really didn’t add much content for them to sink some hours into. It was noted before the game released that this title was more about exploration and building settlements. In fact, the main campaign followed Vault 76 which was one of the first Vaults to open up after the great war. What the inhabitants were meant to do after the doors opened was to help rebuild civilization and that’s where the game leaves the players.

Players could explore and build up settlements, but other than that, there wasn’t much left for players to really do. So one of the big updates that Bethesda brought out was one that not only introduced new factions, locations, and characters but a storyline as well. It’s something that really revamped the game for players and it really allowed some fans to either go back to replay the title once again or brought in new players as well.

Now it looks like there may be a chance for newcomers to try the game out if they have yet to purchase a copy of Fallout 76. It seems that Bethesda will be offering a free gameplay week starting right now it looks like you can jump into Fallout 76 for free and have access all the way until October 26, 2020. This event will also allow players to get Double S.C.O.R.E., Double XP, and 25% off Legendary weapons and armor.









Source: Bethesda