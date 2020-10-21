Immortals Fenyx Rising Will Receive A Demo On Google Stadia

Do you remember video game demos? It seems like a concept that has been forgotten by a lot of us. I might not be the oldest person here, but I still remember getting demo discs in all sorts of formats from magazines to even paying for demo disc packs at the local retail shops. They were incredible like a small treasure trove of brand new upcoming video games to try out and memorize until one of the games released or a new demo disc comes up. Now demos are around through digital formats, but some of us probably don’t take much time to seek them out.

In fact, today it’s a bit easier to get a better grasp on what a video game is like well before release. Thanks to online publications like this one, social media, and YouTube videos, we can get information instantly and questions answered on a variety of subjects regarding a video game release. Still, with 2020 being as weird as it has been thanks to this coronavirus health pandemic, getting a chance to play a demo may be a bit more exciting. This year saw the cancellation of several events and expos that players could have attended and even played through various video game demos.

Now we’re seeing these online events take its place, there may be some a bit disappointed that they didn’t get a chance to try certain games out in-person. Today, we’re finding out that Ubisoft has partnered up with Google Stadia to deliver a demo for their upcoming video game release, Immortals Fenyx Rising. This will give players a chance to try out this brand new IP set in an open-world that clearly looks inspired by The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

At any rate, this demo will be free on Google Stadia without the need for a premium subscription on October 22, 2020. That’s just a couple of days away and after a recent mishap that allowed some players access to builds of the game before its intended launch, this version will at least come with everything representing the final consumer-ready build. Currently, Immortals Fenyx Rising is coming out on December 3, 2020, for the PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Google Stadia, and Amazon Luna platforms.









Source: Gamesradar