Halo: The Master Chief Collection Will Receive Xbox Series X Upgrades For Free

The Halo franchise has quite the following as it’s been around since the original Xbox console release. Still, years later, there is the strive for a new Halo installment and that was supposed to be Halo Infinite. As I’m sure you are already aware of, Halo Infinite got pushed back into 2021 after first being confirmed as an Xbox Series X console launch title. Now it looks like fans will still find a next-generation Halo experience next month after all.

If you’re fans of the Halo franchise then you might have already picked up the Halo: The Master Chief Collection. It’s a collection that contains remastered editions of the first four mainline Halo video game installments along with Halo: ODST. It’s been a series of games that have had some high praise for both Xbox One players along with PC players who are still waiting to get the full collection released. At any rate, a new Tweet from the official Xbox Twitter account has gone out alerting fans that the game collection will be enhanced for the Xbox Series X and the Xbox Series S.

It's time to dust off the ol' Needler.



✅ Fully Optimized on Series X|S

✅ 120 FPS in Campaign & Multiplayer

✅ Split-screen improvements & up to 4K on Series X

✅ Available for free to existing owners or those with @XboxGamePass on November 17 pic.twitter.com/Ufusdsyd8C — Xbox (@Xbox) October 20, 2020

This collection will see a free video game enhancement on November 17, 2020. That’s just a few days after the Xbox Series X and the Xbox Series S launches into the market. With this update, players that own the game will see the title feature 120 FPS in the campaign and multiplayer modes, split-screen improvements, along with up to 4K on Xbox Series X. Best of all, this is free to those of you who already own a copy of Halo: The Master Chief Collection on the Xbox One or are members of the Xbox Game Pass subscription.

Source: Twitter