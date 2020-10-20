XIII Has Been Delayed To 2021 For The Nintendo Switch Platform

XIII released all the way back in 2003 and it’s grown quite the following. It’s a cel-shaded video game which certainly lets the title hold up well years later. However, for veterans and newcomers alike, this FPS is soon going to be released thanks to a remake by PlayMagic. We knew this game was in the works for a good while now and for fans who have been waiting for the title to actually make its intended launch this year, you can expect it next month. That’s of course if you don’t plan on picking the game up on the Nintendo Switch.

It turns out that XIII was delayed into 2021 with no word as to why the game won’t see a launch alongside the PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One platforms. It’s at least a heads up to those that had originally hoped to get the game on the latest Nintendo hybrid console this coming month. Unfortunately, outside of the 2021 release window, we don’t have any specific release date to narrow the game launch. Still, you can prepare to get the game on the other platforms noted above on November 10, 2020.

If you’re unfamiliar with this game, XIII Remake looks similar to a comic book visually and plays like an FPS title. Players take the role of an unnamed man who only has XIII tattooed on his body. Waking up with amnesia, our protagonist discovers that he has the skills of a highly trained assassin and it turns out that you may have had something to do with the assassination of the President of the United States.

Players will be going through the game in hopes of uncovering your memories and figuring out just how you’re connected to the assassination or potentially prove your innocence. Recently, the video game received a brand new trailer that highlights the different weapons you’ll be able to use throughout your journey which you can view below. Again, those that want to dive into the game will be able to on November 10, 2020, for the PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One platforms, whereas the Nintendo Switch release will be coming at some point in 2021.

Source: Microids