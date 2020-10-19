XIII Remake Releases Weapons Highlight Trailer

XIII was a 2003 first-person shooter video game that had grown a cult following. It’s a title that relied on cel-shaded graphics that gave players a comic book style of view and as a result, the game holds up rather well today. However, it looks like rather than relying on the original title to enjoy, both newcomers and veteran players will soon have the ability to dive into this video game all over again through a remake. XIII Remake is being developed by PlayMagic LTD and published through Microids. Today, we’re getting a look at the various weapons you’ll have at your disposal with the latest trailer highlight.

If you’re unfamiliar with XIII, the video game throws players into a person who awakens with no memories. You somehow find yourself as America’s most wanted for murdering the President of the United States and with little memory to plea your defense, the protagonist sets on on a journey to uncover what really happened. As I mentioned, the game grew a following, but we’re going to refrain from any spoilers. However, the original title leaves you off on a big ending with promises of more to come. That, unfortunately, never came to fruition and fans have been waiting ever since for a proper video game conclusion.

Perhaps we’ll get a proper ending with this new remake. XIII Remake looks to keep a lot of the charm from the original title, but the major difference here is that you’ll get a nice fresh coat of paint. In fact, you don’t have much of a wait to endure right now as XIII Remake is set to release next month, which will have some hefty competition with the likes of Cyberpunk 2077 and the next-generation platforms.

Still, fans can prepare for the game to launch on November 10, 2020, for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms. In fact, if you pre-order the game now, you’ll have access to various in-game weapon skins. For now, check out the latest trailer down below.

Source: YouTube