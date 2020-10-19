Fallout: Miami Fall Update Showcases Progress Team Has Made

There are all kinds of great fan games being developed or readily available for players to enjoy right now. These passion projects are often highly sought after as it gives a new look of a game or provides a fun experience until the next major installment is released. Of course, some of these fan games never see the light of day as the studios that are responsible for the IP can at times send out legal takedown notices forcing these games to get killed off or repurposed into a new IP that acts as a spiritual successor.

As mentioned, over the years we’ve seen some really remarkable video game titles launch from fans along with some other ambitious projects like the Dark Souls fan-made sequel, or an expansion to Fallout 4. The latter is called Fallout: Miami and the development team behind it just released a new update video showcasing the progress they’ve made over the past few months.

It looks like the coronavirus health pandemic outbreak didn’t stop the studio from pressing on. Instead, we get a look at some of the latest concept art of the upcoming project. Furthermore, it’s been confirmed that the main campaign has come to an end with the team now working on writing and quest implementation. In the video below, you’ll get a bit more insight into the artistic viewpoint the team has gone with. With Miami broken up into different districts, you can expect a unique atmosphere and characters.

With this game still in development for the PC version of Fallout 4, the team has not unveiled just when the game mod will be available for players to download. In fact, the team is still looking for more staff to help out on the project which includes various designers and animators.

