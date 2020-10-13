All Of Naughty Dog’s PlayStation 4 Video Games Will Work On PlayStation 5

2020 was quite the hyped-up year for the video game industry. Not only did we have a calendar year filled with new and exciting video game releases, but we also had the anticipated launches of the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X. Both Microsoft and Sony had plans to bring out their next-generation console platforms into the marketplace this year. However, after the coronavirus health pandemic outbreak occurred, there were more than a few of us wondering if we would even see the platforms hit the marketplace before 2021.

Both Microsoft and Sony have confirmed that they are launching their consoles on time which is set for next month. This may be a limited run initially, but fans can still prepare to pick up both or one of the consoles of their choice during the holiday season. However, there may be some wondering if their video game titles for this current-generation platforms will be available to play on the next-generation counterpart.

If you own a PlayStation 4 and plan to pick up the PlayStation 5, then at the very least you can expect your Naughty Dog titles to work day one. This came from the official Naughty Dog Twitter account where they unveiled that all of the PlayStation 4 video game titles released from Naughty Dog would be backwards compatible for the PlayStation 5. This includes the likes of The Last of Us Part 2, The Last of Us Remastered, Uncharted 4, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection, and the Jax series.

We're excited to share that all of our PS4 games will be backwards compatible on #PS5, including: The Last of Us Part II, The Last of Us Remastered, Uncharted 4, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, Uncharted 1 – 3, and the Jak series!



More info from @PlayStation: https://t.co/LM96fGqxuh pic.twitter.com/7pN95ZCzPh — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) October 9, 2020

These games were massive hits on the PlayStation 4 so it’s not surprising to see that they will be readily available on the PlayStation 5. With that said, you may find yourself still seeking out some new launch titles to pick up for the console platform as well. While it’s nice knowing that the Naughty Dog video game collection will run without any problems, there was a post not long ago from Sony that alerted fans of a few PlayStation 4 games that won’t run on the PlayStation 5.

Source: Twitter