Spider-Man: Miles Morales Officially Goes Gold, Release Date Announced

Developer Insomniac Games have taken to Twitter to announce that Spider-Man: Miles Morales has officially gone gold!

Going gold in the gaming industry means that the game is finished, and is now sent out to get printed and distributed. The developers will of course continue to work on the game and fix any issues they run into, but for the most part the game is completely finished. This means no surprised delays or anything of that nature. Spider-Man: Miles Morales is set to release globally on November 12th!

Check out the official announcement from Insomniac Games down below:

We are pleased to announce that #MilesMoralesPS5 and #MilesMoralesPS4 have Gone Gold and will be sneaking into your hearts globally on November 12th! #BeGreater #BeYourself pic.twitter.com/YSrtL2pE6h — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) October 9, 2020

In related news, Insomniac Games has taken to Twitter to share some more details about their highly anticipated upcoming title — Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

The developer’s Twitter account has been flooded with questions from fans and they have decided to answer a few main questions. The answer to some of these questions includes — Spider-Man: Miles Morales will not have a physical copy, save data transfer from Spider-Man PS4 won’t transfer over to the PS5, and sadly, there will be no collector edition for the game. Learn more about Mile’s Morales right here!

Spider-Man: Miles Morales is officially set to release for the PS4 and PS5 on November 12th. Are you excited for the upcoming Spider-Man title? Let us know in the comments below!

source: Twitter