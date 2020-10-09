Xbox GM Talks About The Recent Xbox Series X Heating Reports

2020 was an anticipated year for the video game industry despite the coronavirus health pandemic outbreak. This was the year that both Microsoft and Sony had plans to bring out their next-generation platforms and despite the virus outbreak, the plans are still underway to see these console release next month. Both the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X are slated for a November release and while the companies had to think outside the box in order to market these consoles virtually, we’re seeing reports online that may suggest the Xbox Series X is already in some trouble.

In the past week, we’ve seen some reports suggesting that the Xbox Series X can bring out some serious heat. It’s a powerful console and Microsoft really pushed their all to bring the system into the marketplace this year, but if reports are true, we may see some fans quickly complaining over the heat emitting from the device. While it’s tough to say if this is a problem or not as the platform has yet to release, the Xbox Series X did get a mention from the GM of Xbox, Aaron Greenberg on Twitter.

A fan recently reached out to Aaron asking if the Xbox Series X heat problems that we’re seeing online are a case by case basis. Aaron replied stating that the Xbox Series X will output system heat through the exhaust must like any console in the market. However, the engineering team behind the project had made sure that the heat matches the same amount of what we are used to with the Xbox One X. Aaron went onto say that he has not experienced anything excessive at home as the system is a fast, quiet and powerful console especially for its size.

The console will output system heat out of the exhaust, just as any other console will. Our engineering team confirmed the heat leaving the console is not significantly different than Xbox One X. This matches my experience at home quiet, fast & impressive power for the size. — Aaron Greenberg 🙅🏼‍♂️❎ (@aarongreenberg) October 8, 2020

The real criticisms will come when the console is released and available in the markets around the world. Normally we are used to seeing some issues with the first edition of consoles. Normally a year or two later a revision is released that is cuts down on certain issues that arise when these platforms are released. We’re also usually seeing these consoles shrink down in size which may be a good thing for the Xbox Series X and the PlayStation 5.

