Bethesda Collections Heading To Next-Gen Xbox Consoles?

It wasn’t long ago that Microsoft made some really big news for the video game industry. If you can recall, Microsoft announced that they have purchased Zenimax Media which comes packed with IPs and video game development studios. One of the biggest in the batch happens to be Bethesda and while we could see Bethesda games still release across multiple platforms, some fans are seeing this studio turn their video games into being Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC exclusives. That’s going to make the next-generation Microsoft video game console a bit more appealing.

However, so far we don’t know what new games releasing in particular for these Microsoft console platforms just yet. While we know the likes of Starfield and the next installment to The Elder Scrolls franchise are in development, nothing has really come out to hype these games up for fans. As a result, it may be a bit before we start actually getting some news regarding what games are heading exclusively under the Microsoft owned platforms.

With that said, it does look like there is a collection in the works for the Xbox Series X, and the Xbox Series S. An ESRB rating page was discovered for a collection called the Dishonored & Prey The Arkane Collection along with the Wolfenstein Alt History. Both collections are said to come with four video game titles although they are not listed out on the page. Still, there’s no sign of a PlayStation 5 ratings page so this could be the first big exclusive collection from Microsoft’s recent Zenimax Media purchase.

We’re also likely to see all these games get added into the Xbox Game Pass subscription service if they are not already included. Are you interested in picking up these collections for the Xbox Series X or the Xbox Series S next-generation platform?

Source: IGN