Resident Evil Movie Reboot Cast Unveiled

The Resident Evil franchise has been quite the iconic one. First getting its start on the original PlayStation as a survival horror game this franchise has expanded onto several mainline video game installments, spin-offs, and even remakes at this point. However, can’t forget the live-action cinematic series that has really brought the franchise out to the forefront. While the cinematic journey has come to an end, a new reboot is already in the works and we now have a cast assemble.

From what the report claims on Deadline, this new cinematic attempt of a Resident Evil movie will be more aimed at a true film adaptation of the original survival horror video games. We’re being tossed into the late 1990s in Raccoon City which should make for some hype for fans of the original video game series. However, what some fans may be wondering is just who is attached to play certain members of the iconic characters we know and love.

It looks like there are several actors and actresses attached to this film project. We know Kaya Scodelario will be Claire Redfield, Hannah John-Kamen will play Jill Valentine, Robbie Amell is taking the role of Chris Redfield, Tom Hopper is Albert Wesker, Avan Jogia will be Leon S. Kennedy, and lastly, Neal McDonough was cast for William Birkin.

From what it seems this cast is pretty fleshed out with iconic characters both good and bad from the survival horror video game franchise. We don’t know if there will be other iconic characters making an appearance in this film or if we’re strictly sticking with these individuals. Of course, this is not the only adaptation in the works as we also reported earlier about the animated Resident Evil series coming out on Netflix.

We’re still waiting to hear about both these projects and their premise. Of course, if you’re not interested in either project, you can still anticipate the upcoming video game installment, Resident Evil Village, which is coming out in 2021.

Source: Deadline