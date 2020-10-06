An Influx Of Hackers Are Invading Among Us

You no doubt have come across Among Us in some shape or form. This was an indie title hit that found a massive following well after release. Indie development studio was not expecting such a massive turnout for Among Us, yet here they are with a hit that’s being enjoyed by fans all over the world. Now the studio is starting to scramble with this hit to ensure fans stick around while having some new content to enjoy on a somewhat regular basis.

Among Us is a typical deception game. Within the game, players take part as a member of a spaceship while you’re forced into performing a series of tasks. Meanwhile, one or more members of the crew are imposters. They are tasked with killing off the crew secretly while sabotaging the ship. After a body is discovered or an emergency meeting is called, the entire crew is able to talk via text and discuss who they believe the imposter is among them. If they vote correctly the imposter is cast out of the ship whereas if they are wrong another member of their crew is killed off.

At any rate, with any popular game comes out there is usually an influx of cheaters that want to take part in the title. We’re used to seeing this for any game, but Among Us is a small indie title that became a sleeper hit and developers Innersloth was likely not expecting the amount of work that would come with such a big following. As a result, the studio has already claimed that their slew of content that was planned for Among Us sequel was opted to be included in the original title.

However, to do so, a lot of the coding would need to be reworked. I’m sure the amount of work to ensure the cheaters that are going around using mods will likely be something that the studio will want to work out sooner rather than later. At any rate, those of you who want to enjoy the game can do so right now for free on both Android and iOS platforms, meanwhile, the PC platform will run you $4.99.









