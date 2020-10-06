Godfall Will Need An Internet Connection To Play

Godfall was first announced during The Game Awards 2019 where it unveiled to be exclusive to the PlayStation 5 and PC platforms. This is going to be a new looter shooter with a high fantasy setting. Players will be a member of the Knight’s Order which is tasked in preventing any major apocalyptic events. From the footage released so far, it looks like there will be some customization options with your weapon.

In the game players take control of Valorplates which will be based around classes and from there can offer a variety of different combo mechanics. In a lot of ways, people are comparing the weapon and armor sets to how Monster Hunter handles gear. This game may have taken quite a few player’s interests but there is one attribute that may quickly turn some players away. It seems that this will be a game that will require an internet connection.

This was a big focus point when the Xbox One console was first unveiled if you can remember back to that infamous E3 expo. The console and games required an internet connection and it was quickly bashed by consumers which resulted in Microsoft going back to clear up these problematic areas. Now we’re seeing these internet connection requirements make a return within Godfall.

Interestingly enough, this game will require an internet connection even if you opt to play this game solo. Despite the game mainly focused around multiplayer, it looks like you can enjoy this game alone, but don’t think you’ll be able to enjoy the game offline. We’re interested in seeing what fans think of the game when it launches and if the internet connection will be much of an issue today. For those interested in picking up a copy of the game, you’ll be able to do on both the PlayStation 5 at launch along with PC platforms on November 12, 2020.

Source: VGC